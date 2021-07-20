Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

