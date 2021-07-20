Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after buying an additional 420,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $282.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $202.17 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

