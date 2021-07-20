Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 148,380 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,000. Westlake Chemical accounts for 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Westlake Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.