Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 29,830 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,862.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 241,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.40. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

