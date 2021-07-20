Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 75,000 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $191,289.72. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

AYI stock opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

