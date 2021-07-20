Sandler Capital Management Buys New Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 948,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $26,098,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

