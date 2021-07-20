Sandler Capital Management Buys Shares of 33,000 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $373.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.28.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

