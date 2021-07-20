Sandler Capital Management Buys Shares of 50,170 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.82.

SWKS stock opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

