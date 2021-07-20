Sandler Capital Management Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sandler Capital Management lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 48,690 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $294.82 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,556,101 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.