Sandler Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195,480 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 106.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after buying an additional 1,147,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

