Sandler Capital Management Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,520 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $343.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.55 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

