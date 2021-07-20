Sandler Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sandler Capital Management cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,220 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.05% of STERIS worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $204.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $216.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

