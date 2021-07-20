Sandler Capital Management Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.15% of Tetra Tech worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

