Sandler Capital Management Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 47,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $422,629.56. Insiders have sold a total of 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $52,108,254 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $250.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

