Sandler Capital Management Has $4.52 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 168,520 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.