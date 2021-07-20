Sandler Capital Management Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Sandler Capital Management lessened its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.55% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,584 shares of company stock worth $6,702,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

BLFS stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

