Sandler Capital Management Invests $9.05 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $365.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

