Sandler Capital Management Invests $9.70 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $43,292,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 185,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

ADI stock opened at $158.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

