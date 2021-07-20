Sandler Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sandler Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,460 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock valued at $213,232,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

