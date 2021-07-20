Sandler Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sandler Capital Management lessened its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224,590 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.20% of New Relic worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

In related news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

