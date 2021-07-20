Sandler Capital Management Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

