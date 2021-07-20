Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.31.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

