Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 220,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,000. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.88% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MEG opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.