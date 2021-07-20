Sandler Capital Management Purchases 77,500 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Teck Resources worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 4,551,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,710 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 478.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Teck Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 846,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

