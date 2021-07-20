Sandler Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,000. Shift4 Payments makes up 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 63,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $553,370.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,732,029 shares of company stock worth $159,660,610. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.