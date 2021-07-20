Sandler Capital Management Purchases Shares of 157,840 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. Research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

