Sandler Capital Management Purchases Shares of 80,000 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after buying an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after buying an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

