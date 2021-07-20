Sandler Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,030 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

