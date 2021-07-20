Sandler Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.06% of Trex worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,546 shares of company stock worth $3,016,703. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

