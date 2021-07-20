Sandler Capital Management Sells 13,810 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 375.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $274.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.77.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

