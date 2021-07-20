Sandler Capital Management Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.13.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

