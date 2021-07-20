Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.30 ($115.65).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.77 ($102.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.41. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

