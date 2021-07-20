Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €88.03 ($103.56). Sanofi shares last traded at €86.77 ($102.08), with a volume of 2,162,417 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.30 ($115.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

