Savix Price Tops $3.47 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00011568 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $225,670.53 and approximately $209,591.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Savix has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00762781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 112,825 coins and its circulating supply is 65,110 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

