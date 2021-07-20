Scala Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,266.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Scala has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $2,266.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00141473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,819.51 or 0.99969743 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

