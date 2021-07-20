Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,406 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,402,492 shares of company stock valued at $245,646,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

