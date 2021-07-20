Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.