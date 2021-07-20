Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RKT stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
