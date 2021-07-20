Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 103,247 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

