Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 364,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 85,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,300 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.