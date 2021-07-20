Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 376,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Velodyne Lidar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $89,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593,940 shares of company stock worth $56,598,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of VLDR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

