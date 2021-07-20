Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

