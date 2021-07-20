Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

