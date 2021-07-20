SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCPL. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $9,521,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

