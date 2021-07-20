Scotiabank Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.88.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.58 on Tuesday, hitting C$45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 181,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.37.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.