Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.72. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$20.69 and a one year high of C$33.67. The stock has a market cap of C$912.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.