Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLLGF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.