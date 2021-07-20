Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTL. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.

MTL stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.53. The company had a trading volume of 136,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.91. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

