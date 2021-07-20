Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTL. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.
MTL stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.53. The company had a trading volume of 136,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.91. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
