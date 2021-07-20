Scry.info Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $51,710.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012861 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

