Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 692.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,036 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $32,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after buying an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.