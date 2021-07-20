Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $1.45-1.75 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $507,862,551.42. Insiders sold a total of 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.